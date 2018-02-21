Coast Guard special agent relieved of duty after rape arrest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The man in charge of the U.S. Coast Guard's internal investigations in the Northwest has been at least temporarily relieved of duty after being arrested for investigation of rape.

Jonathan Sall, of Poulsbo, was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

The 56-year-old civilian had been serving as the special agent in charge of the Northwest region of the Coast Guard Investigative Service, which conducts investigations related to Coast Guard personnel, assets and operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Clark County Superior Court, investigators found Sall attended a party at a co-worker's home in Vancouver. At about 3 a.m., they say, he climbed into his co-worker's bed and sexually assaulted the co-worker's girlfriend while the co-worker slept.

Sall posted $20,000 bail and was released from custody Tuesday. He did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

