Hundreds gather on Higgins Ave. Bridge during school walkout

Hundreds of Missoula high school students gathered on the Higgins Avenue Bridge Wednesday to protest gun violence.

Some faculty members and community members joined in the student-organized 'walkout' too. Many participants carried signs from Hellgate to the bridge. Many signs read, "Enough is Enough."

Students also led chants, shouting, "this is what democracy looks like."

Many students at Missoula's Big Sky High School participated in a school walkout on their own campus Wednesday as well.

Additional school walkouts have been organized around Missoula and across the country in response to the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire on school grounds.