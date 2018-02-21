MSU announces first concert at Bobcat Stadium since 1981

A Grammy-award winning band will be the first group to play a concert at Bobcat Stadium in 37 years.

According to an MSU release, Imagine Dragons is scheduled to headline at the stadium on Thu., July 26.

From MSU:

Montana State University and Live Nation have confirmed a Thursday, July 26, Imagine Dragons concert at Bobcat Stadium as part of the band's Evolve World Tour. The former Grammy Award winners who Billboard called the "Biggest Band of 2017" will make Bozeman their only tour stop in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. The concert marks the first stadium show at Bobcat Stadium since 1981.



The public on-sale will begin on Saturday, March 3, at 10 a.m.



Founded in 2009, the quartet has earned four Top 10 Billboard hits and earned a Grammy Award in 2014 for Best Rock Performance for its monster hit "Radioactive." Their third studio album "Evolve" rocketed to the top of the charts on the backs of songs like "Thunder," "Believer," "Rise Up" and "Whatever It Takes."



"We couldn't be more excited to bring Imagine Dragons to Bobcat Stadium," says President of Live Nation's Mountain Division, Creston Thornton. "From the moment I first talked to our partners at Montana State University, we wanted to be the first to play Bobcat Stadium in 37 years. To be doing it with a band that's as hot as Imagine Dragons means it will be an incredible night in Bozeman."



Appearing with Imagine Dragons will be special guest Grace VanderWaal, who won the 11th season of America's Got Talent.

