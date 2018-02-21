Film festival bringing in big business for local retailers

The 15th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival continues today as more than 30,000 people come to participate, but the filmmakers aren’t the only ones benefiting.

The festival brings in a lot of foot traffic and not only is it benefiting the festival but its reaching the establishments of downtown missoula specifically hotels and restaurants.

The festival is a premier venue for non-fiction film in the northwest featuring an audience of over 20 thousand people each year featuring 200 artist and 150 films and the audience is not only benefiting the festival. It's bringing in some big business for local retailers. Front Street Market Manager Paul said “We really appreciate the business it’s always a big boom when the film festivals in town so we get a lot of folks coming in here for their sandwiches and breakfast burritos and we really appreciate it too.”

The film festival will continue to go on until February 25th so don’t be surprised if it takes you a little longer to get your breakfast favorites. For a list of events you can visit their website.