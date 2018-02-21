Film festival bringing in big business for local retailers - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Film festival bringing in big business for local retailers

MISSOULA -

The 15th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival continues today as more than 30,000 people come to participate, but the filmmakers aren’t the only ones benefiting. 

The festival brings in a lot of foot traffic and not only is it benefiting the festival but its reaching the establishments of downtown missoula specifically hotels and restaurants.

The festival is a premier venue for non-fiction film in the northwest featuring an audience of over 20 thousand people each year featuring 200 artist and 150 films and the audience is not only benefiting the festival. It's bringing in some big business for local retailers. Front Street Market Manager Paul said “We really appreciate the business it’s always a big boom when the film festivals in town so we get a lot of folks coming in here for their sandwiches and breakfast burritos and we really appreciate it too.”

The film festival will continue to go on until February 25th so don’t be surprised if it takes you a little longer to get your breakfast favorites. For a list of events you can visit their website

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • Temperatures in Butte drop colder than Antarctica

    Monday, February 19 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-02-20 00:37:55 GMT

    Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.

  • Court docs: Darby student told classmates who he would shoot

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-02-21 00:19:53 GMT

    New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."

  • Name released of missing Whitefish skier

    Monday, February 19 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-02-19 23:19:02 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM. 

  • Darby man arrested in alleged school threats

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:54 PM EST2018-02-20 23:54:57 GMT

    An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon. 

  • Man shot, critically injured at Ennis bar, restaurant

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:40 PM EST2018-02-20 17:40:43 GMT

    Madison County officials are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured during an altercation at an Ennis bar and restaurant.

  • Hamilton clinic manager charged with fraudulently prescribing herself opiates

    Friday, February 16 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-16 21:59:10 GMT
    A former office manager at Ravalli Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is accused of four counts of fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs. Ravalli County is charging Marla Belle Holcomb, 37, for fraudulently obtaining 1,800 opiate pills within a six-month period while she worked for Dr. Greg Behm, an orthopedic surgeon.  A pharmacist at Walgreens reported Holcomb to her employer after Holcomb repeatedly filled large prescriptions for opioids. Holcomb allegedly forged Behm's and a ...
  • Hellgate High students in Missoula plan 'walkout' to protest gun violence

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 12:55 AM EST2018-02-21 05:55:22 GMT

    Hellgate High School students will 'walking out' of class on Wednesday, protesting an end to gun violence. The 'walkout' comes one week after a gun man opened fire on a Parkland, Florida high school, killing 17 students.

