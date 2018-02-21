Missoula company bringing over a dozen jobs to state with record - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula company bringing over a dozen jobs to state with record investment funds

MISSOULA -

Missoula based onXMaps just secured nearly 21 million dollars in investments, funds the company says they’ll be using this money for expansion in not only Missoula, but Bozeman. 

Founder Eric Siegfried and he tells me what this means are more jobs for the state. Currently there are nearly 70 employees at both of the company’s locations. Over the next few years Siegfried would like to take this number above 100. He’ll do this by adding more than a dozen high tech jobs in various fields. When asked about what kind of jobs would be available owner Eric Siedgried said “they’ll be anywhere from performance marketing to customer success teams to software engineers to IOS developers, those types of folks.”

Siegfried also says these jobs wouldn’t be able to exist without the hard work of his team who he credits for the fast growth of his business. That growth that has allowed on-x-maps to become the company with the largest group equity investment deal in a mobile consumer business in the history of the state. 

You can find those job postings by heading to onX Maps website

