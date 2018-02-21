Big Sky Doc. Film Fest. enriches young minds - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Big Sky Doc. Film Fest. enriches young minds

MISSOULA -

Tuesday highlights day six for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula. 

Young film fans went to Missoula Children's Theater for annual Schoolhouse Docs. 

The Schoolhouse Docs offers a series of fun and educational documentaries for kids.

Schoolhouse Docs films have been rated for students by Missoula educators, and offer a variety of age-appropriate and perspective-widening themes, bringing non-fiction film to the next generation.

ABC FOX Montana talked to one parent at the event who looks forward to the Schoolhouse Docs every year. 

"They do it every year. The content is meant for kids. Documentary films are a nice medium for educating children," said Sara Laney, Missoula parent.

For more information about other events at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/ .

