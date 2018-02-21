Big Sky Doc Film Fest aims to enrich young minds

Tuesday marked days six of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula and kicked off the Schoolhouse Docs series,

Young film fans went to Missoula Children's Theater for the series. Schoolhouse Docs offers a series of fun and educational documentaries for kids. And the films have local approval; Missoula educators rate the films and help determine which films fit for which age groups.

Sara Laney, a Missoula parent, says she looks forward to the program every year.

"The content is meant for kids." said Laney. "Documentary films are a nice medium for educating children."

For more information about Schoolhouse Docs and other Big Sky Documentary Film Festival events, click here.