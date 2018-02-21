Hellgate High students in Missoula plan 'walkout' to protest gun violence

Hellgate High School students will 'walking out' of class on Wednesday, protesting an end to gun violence.

The 'walkout' comes one week after a gun man opened fire on a Parkland, Florida high school, killing 17 students.

ABC FOX Montana received a message from a former student, saying that the students will 'walkout' to stand in solidarity with the victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and to encourage gun law reform.

The 'walkout' is scheduled to take place at noon.

The students will walk out of class at Hellgate High School and to the Higgins Street Bridge.

Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for continuing updates on this developing story.