Missoula County Public Schools discuss school safety

It's reasons like the threats in Darby and Florida that keep parents up at night.

In Missoula, school board trustees held a special meeting tonight to discuss the safety of students.

With the recent shooting in Florida and the school threat in Darby, it has school officials discussing better ways to protect students and staff on campus.

Missoula County Public Schools, Superintendent, Mark Thane lead tonight's discussion saying safety and security in all schools is a top priority.

Thane added they've have offered schools active resistance training, as well as regularly performing active shooting drills at Missoula schools.

During the public comment portion, one parent voiced her concerns that not enough is being done to educate students on these types of situations.

“Just a concern. When I spoke to Tucker's teacher about it. His homeroom teacher and I asked her what I can do as a parent. She said to bring it up to the school because she felt like it was just another thing they were complaining about. That's a concern to me, that's how a teacher felt,” said Keli Lake, Missoula parent.

Board members also discussed safety measures like working with the community and law enforcement or increasing funds for mental health services.

No plans were set in stone Tuesday night as the meeting was intended was to explore options for safety in our schools.