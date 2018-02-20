Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Flathead's Clayton Jaques

Sometimes, it’s the big life altering events that help show us what we are meant to do. For Flathead Brave basketball player Clayton Jaques, it was his brother’s medical need that led him to pursing a career as a nurse.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
After 28 on the sidelines in Dillon, Beavers head football coach Rick Nordahl is retiring from coaching.
When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.
Matthew Amunrud is on a mission to lead his Manhattan Christian team back to the Class C title game, but when he's not suiting up for the Eagles, Matthew enjoys working with kids at his church, helping lead the Awana club and by following in his dad's footsteps and helping coach the church's mini league.
Fergie is apologizing after trying something different with the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is recuperating after breaking six ribs in a Montana snowboarding accident over the Mardi Gras holiday.
Trustees will meet Tuesday night to discuss expanding a preschool program for four-year-olds.
An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."
Missoula's longtime downtown fixture, the Uptown Diner, closed its doors for good on Feb. 18. But former staff are already banding together to start their own diner.
