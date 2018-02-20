Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Flathead's Clayton Jaques

Sometimes, it’s the big life altering events that help show us what we are meant to do. For Flathead Brave basketball player Clayton Jaques, it was his brother’s medical need that led him to pursing a career as a nurse.

“He had a couple of blood clots, and just kind of a medical mystery. And just the nurses there were so outstanding, that I just got drawn into it” Jaques says.

So Clayton began an internship at the Kalispell Regional Healthcare Center. He followed nurses and doctors, which reaffirmed his love of making people feel better

“They come in every day with a passion and a will want to help other people, and they are doing everything in their power. So just being part of that team, and getting to contribute as much as I can from my standpoint, and helping out as much as I can, is something that I will always be thankful for.” says Jaques.

It’s that dedication to service that led Jaques to a potential military future. A few weeks ago, Clayton received huge news. He has been accepted into the United States Air Force Academy.

“My grandparents served in the Vietnam War, and then it’s kind of been a family thing, so to be a part of that legacy is a big thing.” says Jaques.

And for his head coach Ross Gustafson, he is impressed with Clayton and his fellow seniors accomplishments.

“I’m thinking you know, when I get a little bit older, and these are the type of people that are running things, I feel very confident about that.” Gustafson says.

“My country has done so much for me, and I respect so much the values and freedoms. And I get to come out here every day and play with these guys. People fought for that for me so I could have these freedoms. So to be able to give back to other kids in my community so other kids would have the opportunity, and just my community as a whole could have that opportunity is amazing.” Jaques says.