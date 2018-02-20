Missoula considers expanding public school options for 4-year-olds

Missoula County Public Schools trustees are discussing greatly expanding the public school options for four-year-olds. They call it "early kindergarten."

The district currently has 69 students enrolled in the Jefferson Preschool, a publicly funded program mostly for students with special needs. District spokeswoman Hatton Littman said trustees will meet Tuesday night to discuss ways of expanding that program.

Littman said they're considering opening up as many as 60 spots for four-year-olds who are pre-screened based on need.

The meeting takes place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 915 South Ave. West.