Billings Police Department staffer allegedly stole cash, drugs from evidence locker

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John reported Tuesday that evidence was stolen from the department's evidence locker by a former evidence technician.

St. John said cash, oxycodone, and other opioids were among the stolen evidence.

He identified Rawlyn Strizich as the evidence tech responsible for the theft.

According to St. John, Strizich self-reported the theft January 20. She was immediately placed on leave and was revoked of all access to anything related to Billings Police Department. He said there is no indication the pills were sold, but Strizich was using them.

St. John said more than 138 cases had been tampered with in the theft.

The chief said the department is taking immediate steps to double their efforts to keep evidence safe.

He said there are currently three evidence technicians and one supervisor on staff. One change they will be making is to increase staff at the evidence locker.

They also will update security, as well as tighten up who has access to evidence. St. John said they will conduct regular and random audits of the evidence locker moving forward. Right now, there are more than 60,000 items in evidence. St. John said they will be working to remove some of that evidence.