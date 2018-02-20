Traffic Alert: Two incidents block lanes of I-90

Two separate accidents delayed traffic on I-90 Tuesday afternoon west of Missoula.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports a semi rolled over about six miles east of Superior blocking one eastbound lane. That incident was reported shortly after noon.

Two semis were involved in an accident just east of Lookout Pass around 1:30. That accident initially blocked both eastbound lanes, but as of 4 p.m. one lane was open to traffic.

The MDT reports roads have scattered snow and ice from Superior to the Idaho border.