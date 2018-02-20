US Supreme Court awards damages in Mont-Wyo water dispute

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the state of Wyoming to pay Montana over $38,000 in damages and $67,000 in court costs in a long-running dispute over water rights that affect farmers and ranchers on both sides of the border.

Attorneys general for the two states said Tuesday's decree provides more clarity for implementation of the Yellowstone River Compact as it applies to the Tongue River.

The order says Montana must place a "call" for water from Wyoming when it does not believe it is receiving adequate water under the compact or does not believe the Tongue River Reservoir will fill to capacity before the end of the water year.

Montana has spent more than $5 million on the case since it sued Wyoming in 2007 over allegations it was being shorted on water.

