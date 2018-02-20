Judge issues new ruling in Belt football brain injury case

GREAT FALLS- A judge has issued a new ruling related to the case of a Belt family suing over their son's brain injury.

The family of Robert Back is suing Benefis Health System, an athletic trainer and several other parties over the 2014 injury that left their son paralyzed.

Last year, the family alleged that Benefis deliberately withheld evidence that could hurt its case.

On Feb. 16, Judge John Kutzman has denied the Plaintiffs' spoliation motion. The judge finds that while Benefis may have been "negligent," they were not necessarily "willful." The 36-page document goes on to state the "Plaintiffs cite no legal authority to support inferring willful spoliation from the entire pattern of Benefis's mistakes in discovery." Documents conclude by stating in part, "Ultimately the court cannot say without indulging in speculation that the plaintiffs have been deprived of evidence that would have made their case better than it is now."

In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field. He underwent an emergency craniotomy and was diagnosed with severe brain deficits that left him paralyzed. His stepmother, Shannon Back, now cares for him, and his only method of communication is with his eyes.

Athletic trainer Jessica Hansen had declared him fit to play. She is named in the suit as a responsible party for allegedly neglecting to properly examine him after he suffered a concussion.

In July of 2015, attorneys alerted Benefis Health System that they were planning to file suit, and they should begin preserving all evidence. The following March, the Back family did file suit, claiming that several parties were negligent in allowing Back to play after his brain injury.

When Benefis was informed of the lawsuit, they were expected to keep and file all correspondence relating to the case. But the plaintiff's attorneys alleged that Benefis deleted important emails.

In an email from September 11, 2014, athletic trainer Jessica Hansen told Belt football coach Jeff Graham that Back was“ok to play concussion wise.” Despite the email coming from Hansen, a Benefis employee, Benefis never turned the email in as evidence. The email came to light after an investigation by Back's attorneys.



Benefis attorneys defended the omission by saying they missed the email because they only conducted a search limited to emails containing “Robert Back.”

The case is scheduled to go to trial March 5.