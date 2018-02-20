Court docs: Darby student told classmates who he would shoot

DARBY- New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School.

Senior student Maclean William Kayser, 18, has been charged with felonies related to an alleged threat against his school.

Court documents say that other students reported a disturbing incident that took place on Feb. 12 or Feb. 13. Witnesses say Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school." Kayser allegedly pointed at students and told them "you're a red shirt" or "you're a yellow shirt," and said that yellow shirts would be targets.

From the charging document:

"Various students reported Defendant [Kayser] specifically telling them which color shirt to wear, and reported that Defendant pointed to various people walking by the group, including at least one teacher, saying 'yellow shirt' or 'red shirt.' A number of the witnesses expressed confusion over Defendant's statements, not wanting to take him seriously, but some being concerned."

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, Kayser allegedly posted a picture of a gun to Snapchat captioned "wear a red shirt tomorrow if you want to live." Another witness later told police that the gun was an airsoft rifle that belongs to Kayser.

Kayser reportedly did not attend school on Feb. 14.

On Thursday, news broke of the deadly shooting in Florida where a 19-year-old former student gunned down 17 people. That day, Kayser posted a picture of the Florida shooting to Snapchat and captioned it "clearly those kids didn't wear red shirts." He also allegedly posted a video of the shooting and captioned it "soon coming to Darby."

A young relative of Kayser says he was concerned and tried to ask Kayser if he was serious, but "every time I asked for an answer he could insult me." Law enforcement officials say that the relative provided text messages that supported these statements.

Police arrested Kayser on Feb. 19. In interviews with investigators, Kayser said he intended his statements as a "joke." He also said, "I'm sorry for scaring everybody."

Kayser is charged with a felony count of intimidation and a felony count of assault with a weapon.

Ravalli County Judge Jim Bailey set Kayser's bond at $50,000, saying "you are a threat to the community." Kayser's defense attorney asked for the bond to be reduced, arguing that Kayser has no prior criminal history and is an honor student and all-star football team member. The request was denied.

If Kayser makes bond, he'll be required to be on pre-trial supervision without access to the internet, with an exemption for online classes. He's required to stay 1,500 feet away from any school.