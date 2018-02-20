Darby school threat suspect to make first court appearance

A Darby student accused of a school shooting threat makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Maclean William Kayser, 18, is in custody on charges of assault with a weapon. Ravalli County authorities say that he made threatening comments on Snapchat regarding a planned school shooting. They say the comments were especially concerning in light of the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Kayser will be arraigned in Ravalli County Court at 2:30 on Tuesday. Kayser is a senior at Darby High School, about 16 miles south of Hamilton on Highway 93.

A press release from the sheriff's office says that the threatening Snapchat referenced the school shooting in Florida and "implied" a threat to Darby schools. Students reported the Snapchat to school officials who reported the information to law enforcement authorities.

Kayser's Facebook profile includes photos of him aiming and shooting guns, as well as several memes expressing racist jokes about Muslims.