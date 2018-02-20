"Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

A new analysis has found the "middle of nowhere" in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.

The Washington Post published a map of the most isolated towns in the United States, as measured by how long it takes for residents to drive to the nearest metropolitan area. The researchers measured communities that had populations of more than 1,000.

The top three communities are all in Montana. Glasgow took number one, Scobey took second and Wolf Point took third.

Each community is more than a four-hour drive away from a city with a population of more than 75,000 people.

The Post interviewed Glasgow resident Mark Dulaney, who moved there from Iowa in 1971: "He said he enjoys the isolation in northeastern Montana, even if it means driving hours to sell printers and supplies across a sprawling sales territory or paying twice as much for wood pellets to heat his garage than he would in Billings, a metropolitan area of 164,496 people that's about 4.5 hours away."

Other isolated communities topping the list include Battle Mountain, Nevada; Presidio, Texas and a handful of cities in Kansas.

The Post notes that finding out which communities are isolated can help researchers learn places would benefit from programs to provide more access to health care, education and other services.

Click here to see the results.