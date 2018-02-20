8 animals and one person rescued from Billings apartment fire

Billings firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the 600 block of North 22nd Street Tuesday.

The call came out around 8:30 AM.

When firefighters arrived they found one room of a lower apartment on fire.

Once firefighters entered, they found one person and eight animals inside. The animals were five dogs and three cats.

Two of the dogs were unconscious and had to be resuscitated at the scene.

All of the animals were transported to Moore Lane Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

The unidentified person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.