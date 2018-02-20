8 animals and one person rescued from Billings apartment fire

A Darby student accused of a school shooting threat makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.
A Darby student accused of a school shooting threat makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.
A 53-year-old Illinois man who fell to his death in Yellowstone National Park last year was looking for a supposed hidden cache of gold and jewels.
A 53-year-old Illinois man who fell to his death in Yellowstone National Park last year was looking for a supposed hidden cache of gold and jewels.
Firefighters had to resuscitate two of five dogs rescued from the apartment. Their owner was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Firefighters had to resuscitate two of five dogs rescued from the apartment. Their owner was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Madison County officials are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured during an altercation at an Ennis bar and restaurant.
Madison County officials are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured during an altercation at an Ennis bar and restaurant.
While many interesting films will debut at this year's festival two films highlight the lives of refugees...
While many interesting films will debut at this year's festival two films highlight the lives of refugees...
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon.
An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Missoula's longtime downtown fixture, the Uptown Diner, closed its doors for good on Feb. 18. But former staff are already banding together to start their own diner.
Missoula's longtime downtown fixture, the Uptown Diner, closed its doors for good on Feb. 18. But former staff are already banding together to start their own diner.
For more than three decades, the Uptown Diner has been serving customers. But over the weekend, the restaurant abruptly announced plans to close in mid-February. Behind those doors have been a dedicated, longtime staff.
For more than three decades, the Uptown Diner has been serving customers. But over the weekend, the restaurant abruptly announced plans to close in mid-February. Behind those doors have been a dedicated, longtime staff.