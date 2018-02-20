Man shot, critically injured at Ennis bar, restaurant

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Madison County officials are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured during an altercation at an Ennis bar and restaurant.

Sheriff Roger Thompson tells KTVM-TV that a 48-year-old man from Ennis was shot in the chest Monday and taken to a Bozeman hospital for treatment.

A 57-year-old man from McAllister was detained and later taken to a Missoula hospital for treatment of possible head injuries.

Thompson says neither man was cooperating enough with investigators to determine what happened. He says he's hoping once they begin healing from their injuries they'll be willing to talk about the confrontation.

The men's names haven't been released.

