How to handle negative temps according to Montanans

With an Arctic weather front bringing subzero temperatures into Montana—and some windchills dropping as low as -30—we asked Montanans how they handle the cold.

Alex Peterson said, “Put on layers. Gloves, hats, boots, anything hats insulated really, make sure you’re not losing the heat, anything on your head is going to help."

While Deb Salazar said, “I stay in my house and put the heater on.”

Joshua McPhee added, “You just deal with it, living here your whole life.”

Salazar added, “Well I wear double clothes, double socks, double coats.”

“Some of the days get colder but I don’t know... I just wear a sweater and I’m pretty much good,” McPhee said.

Also, you want make sure your car starts so you can get to work on time. Here is what you can do to insure that happens.

- Fill your anti-freeze.

- Check your tire pressure, as freezing temps can make that air decrease

- You can also use wd-40 on your car locks to keep them from freezing

-Keep your gas tank full to prevent gas-line freeze.

- A common myth is that you can't leave without warming up your car. Experts say you shouldn't warm it up for more than thirty seconds before driving, because leaving it idle can dilute the oil and wastes gas.

If you're on a tight budget and having trouble paying your energy bill, the state offers an Energy Assistance program to help you get through the winter.