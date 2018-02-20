How to handle negative temps according to Montanans - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

How to handle negative temps according to Montanans

With an Arctic weather front bringing subzero temperatures into Montana—and some windchills dropping as low as -30—we asked Montanans how they handle the cold.

Alex Peterson said, “Put on layers. Gloves, hats, boots, anything hats insulated really, make sure you’re not losing the heat, anything on your head is going to help."

While Deb Salazar said, “I stay in my house and put the heater on.”

Joshua McPhee added, “You just deal with it, living here your whole life.”

 Salazar added, “Well I wear double clothes, double socks, double coats.”

 “Some of the days get colder but I don’t know... I just wear a sweater and I’m pretty much good,” McPhee said.

Also, you want make sure your car starts so you can get to work on time. Here is what you can do to insure that happens.

- Fill your anti-freeze.

- Check your tire pressure, as freezing temps can make that air decrease

- You can also use wd-40 on your car locks to keep them from freezing

-Keep your gas tank full to prevent gas-line freeze.

- A common myth is that you can't leave without warming up your car. Experts say you shouldn't warm it up for more than thirty seconds before driving, because leaving it idle can dilute the oil and wastes gas.

If you're on a tight budget and having trouble paying your energy bill, the state offers an Energy Assistance program to help you get through the winter.

    While many interesting films will debut at this year's festival two films highlight the lives of refugees...

    For the first time all season both the Griz and Lady Griz get swept over the weekend. Head Coach Travis DeCuire talks about where his team is at after a buzzer beater loss to Idaho while Ahmaad Rorie talks about getting to the 1,000 point club. Lady Griz Head Coach Shannon Schweyen talks about what they need to do to turn things around with three games to go and Senior Kayleigh Valley talks about sitting out the last two years with torn ACL's

    Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.

    Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.

    An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon. 

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM. 

    Missoula's longtime downtown fixture, the Uptown Diner, closed its doors for good on Feb. 18. But former staff are already banding together to start their own diner. 

    For more than three decades, the Uptown Diner has been serving customers. But over the weekend, the restaurant abruptly announced plans to close in mid-February. Behind those doors have been a dedicated, longtime staff. 

    How do you stay warm in subzero temperatures? Montanans explain. 

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.

