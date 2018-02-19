Grizzly Sports Report. 2-19-18

For the first time all season both the Griz and Lady Griz get swept over the weekend. Head Coach Travis DeCuire talks about where his team is at after a buzzer beater loss to Idaho while Ahmaad Rorie talks about getting to the 1,000 point club. Lady Griz Head Coach Shannon Schweyen talks about what they need to do to turn things around with three games to go and Senior Kayleigh Valley talks about sitting out the last two years with torn ACL's

