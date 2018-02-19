Grizzly Sports Report. 2-19-18

It was going to come to an end at some point, but the Montana Grizzlies figured that it would be later in the season. The Griz dropped their road game to Eastern Washington 74-65, breaking the 13-game winning streak in conference.
It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72.
Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.
The 4th-ranked Pirates (22-3 overall, 14-2 NWC) will now turn their attention to the NWC tournament semifinals on Thursday.
This win marks the 35th consecutive win for the Zags over Pepperdine dating back to 2002.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs secured a perfect West Coast Conference road record with a 67-48 win at Pepperdine on Saturday, their 11th-straight win on the road.
Bliznyuk nearly had a triple-double with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Peatling had his fourth double-double of the season with 19 points.
Idaho's big three of Mikayla Ferenz, Taylor Pierce and Geraldine McCorkell provided the offensive spark for the Vandals. They combined for all but four of Idaho's points.
Led by Delaney Hodgins' career-high 31 points, the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team dropped a close heartbreaker on the road to Montana State on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 17) 77-74.
Whitworth opened the second half on fire, making its first six baskets from the field to complete the 18-0 spurt that spanned both halves.
Chasing the game from the outset, the Cougars (10-17, 3-12 Pac-12) could never quite run down Utah (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) on the road at the Huntsman Center as the Utes took a 54-50 victory Friday night.
David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.
An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
WHITEFISH- Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on Big Mountain. Curry said Sunday night that rescue teams on skis, snowm...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
