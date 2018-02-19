Stories of refugees told at Big Sky Doc. Film Fest.

While many interesting films will debut at this year's festival two films highlight the lives of refugees and their long journeys to the US.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with directors and subjects of the films about the process of putting their personal lives on the big screen.

Just two years ago, Montana opened its doors to refugees for the first time this century.

"Resettling in America. And searching for safety in a better life than folks who are moving here and doing that now,” said Gabe Sweeney, Director of New Neighbors Project.

Renga for the West dives into the relationship between refugees and longtime Montana natives from a first-hand perspective.

Needing a platform to tell their story, filmmakers got some much-needed help from local media groups like Missoula's New Neighbors Project.

"One of the most important things we can do is create space in our modern media environment for folks whose stories are often marginalized or not told as much...give a platform to tell a story,” said Sweeney.

Another film the new neighbors project helped with is Never Give Up While You Are Still Alive.

A self-directed film by Joel Kambale, where he documents his life as a refugee in Congo, living in a refugee camp for two decades, and finally coming to America in 2016.

Joel said he hopes his story can motivate people in everyday life.

"I know that every human being has problems. And sometimes someone can give up and can take over someone's life. Because he doesn't have a solution. To tell the community or someone that struggle passes. There is a time for struggle and time for happiness,” said Kambale.

He added he never imaged it would premiere at a prestigious event like the big sky documentary film festival.

"I didn't know that it could happen. I'm very happy and to give me the courage to do something more than it is…,” said Kambale.

Both films premiere Tuesday night at 6 P.M. at Missoula's Children Theater.

For more information about the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/