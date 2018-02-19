Temperatures in Butte drop colder than Antarctica - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Temperatures in Butte drop colder than Antarctica

To say it was a cold in Butte on Monday morning was an understatement. Temperatures in the Mining City dropped to nearly 24 below zero, making it colder than some places in Antarctica.

And Butte in store for even colder temperatures Monday night. Lows are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole. (To be fair, it's currently summer in Antarctica.)

For Butte, these lows are historic. The last time it was this cold in Butte in mid-February was 1952.

Butte resident Hank Degroat says the Antarctic weather is not a total surprise.

"This is Butte weather, this is classic Butte, really," he says. "You have to be tough to survive in Butte."

Bozeman is going to be getting very cold as well, with temperatures around -12 to -13, and windchills of -23. Bozeman hasn't quite beat its historic low of -34 degrees in 1936.

Roads are very slick, and this is dangerous weather to be stranded in. Authorities say to give yourself plenty of extra time to drive, keep emergency supplies in your car and take it slow.

    An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon. 

  • Hamilton clinic manager charged with fraudulently prescribing herself opiates

    A former office manager at Ravalli Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is accused of four counts of fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs. Ravalli County is charging Marla Belle Holcomb, 37, for fraudulently obtaining 1,800 opiate pills within a six-month period while she worked for Dr. Greg Behm, an orthopedic surgeon.  A pharmacist at Walgreens reported Holcomb to her employer after Holcomb repeatedly filled large prescriptions for opioids. Holcomb allegedly forged Behm's and a ...
    WHITEFISH- Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort.    Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday.    The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on Big Mountain.    Curry said Sunday night that rescue teams on skis, snowm...

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.

    Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.

    The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections. In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront. A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM. 

