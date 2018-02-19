Temperatures in Butte drop colder than Antarctica

To say it was a cold in Butte on Monday morning was an understatement. Temperatures in the Mining City dropped to nearly 24 below zero, making it colder than some places in Antarctica.

And Butte in store for even colder temperatures Monday night. Lows are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole. (To be fair, it's currently summer in Antarctica.)

For Butte, these lows are historic. The last time it was this cold in Butte in mid-February was 1952.

Butte resident Hank Degroat says the Antarctic weather is not a total surprise.

"This is Butte weather, this is classic Butte, really," he says. "You have to be tough to survive in Butte."

Bozeman is going to be getting very cold as well, with temperatures around -12 to -13, and windchills of -23. Bozeman hasn't quite beat its historic low of -34 degrees in 1936.

Roads are very slick, and this is dangerous weather to be stranded in. Authorities say to give yourself plenty of extra time to drive, keep emergency supplies in your car and take it slow.