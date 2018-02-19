Fundraiser seeks to launch new Uptown Diner

Missoula's longtime downtown fixture, the Uptown Diner, closed its doors for good on Feb. 18. But former staff are already banding together to start their own diner.

The Save the Diner fundraiser on Go Fund Me seeks to raise enough money to start a new diner with the same staff and atmosphere:

After 27 wonderful years, the beloved Uptown Diner in downtown Missoula Montana will be closing. We want to open a new restaurant with the same great people, excellent food, and quality service that made our Diner so special through all of the years.

Please help us in achieving our goal of opening a new Diner and keeping this dream alive and our family together.

Former Uptown front-of-house manager Syleena Simpkins says she thinks it would make customers happy, but there are some challenges.

"The reason we were doing so poorly before this is because of construction, parking, and maybe a few other things," she says. "Maybe we could open our own diner and do well across town. But funding is an issue."

Sympkins says she's going to approach local banks for a small business loan, but she's also starting the online fundraiser to help.

Uptown regulars said they're excited about the possibility.

