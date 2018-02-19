Name released of missing Whitefish skier

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend.

Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM. He'd reportedly been skiing alone in the Flower Point area, and said he'd planned to go northeast of the resort boundary. Several agencies have joined a ground search and Two Bear Air has a helicopter canvassing the area.

The press release from Sheriff Curry's Office:

On Saturday, February 17 at approximately 7:15 pm. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue backcountry skier who was reported to have been skiing alone in the Flower Point area of Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The information provided indicated the skier intended to ski out of bounds to the north east of the ski area boundary. A search was initiated Saturday evening by members of North Valley and Flathead Search andRescue units with no results.

The winter storm hampered searchers, and the search was suspended for a few hours, resuming yesterday morning with both area Search and Rescue organizations and the Avalanche Center participating in the ground search.

High winds and reduced visibility continued to hamper search efforts, and the Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter was able to join the search efforts until visibility deteriorated. This morning the search resumed with volunteers from Flathead and North Valley Search and Rescue and Nordic Ski Patrol.

Numerous other volunteers offered their services, and joined the search. Over 30 ground searchers are involved in today’s search. As the weather conditions had improved, the Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter resumed searching. The search is ongoing this afternoon.

The missing skier is identified as Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62 years of age, from Columbia Falls. Torgerson is a long practicing area physician.

The Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank all the volunteers who are putting in countless hours in this ongoing search.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.