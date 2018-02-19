Darby man arrested in alleged school threats

An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon.
An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
WHITEFISH- Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on Big Mountain. Curry said Sunday night that rescue teams on skis, snowm...
WHITEFISH- Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on Big Mountain. Curry said Sunday night that rescue teams on skis, snowm...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections. In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront. A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.
The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections. In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront. A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.