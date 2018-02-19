Darby man arrested in alleged school threats

An 18-year-old Darby student is in custody after allegations related to a school threat.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon. Kayser is a senior at Darby High School, about 16 miles south of Hamilton on Highway 93.

Kayser allegedly made threatening comments on the messaging app Snapchat that raised concerns, especially in light of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The sheriff's office joined the investigation on Sun., Feb. 18.

A press release from the sheriff's office says that the threatening Snapchat referenced the school shooting in Florida and "implied" a threat to Darby schools. Students reported the Snapchat to school officials who reported the information to law enforcement authorities.

"As more information was received, the alleged threat was deemed serious and credible enough to require bringing the suspect into custody to assure safety for the community," Holton says. "There is no reason to believe there are additional suspects or threats regarding this incident."

Kayser is being held on a felony charge of assault with a weapon "due to causing reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury or death with the use of a weapon."

Darby schools are in session today with extra law enforcement patrols on campus.

Investigation is ongoing. Holton expects to release further details when Kayser is arraigned in court sometime this week.