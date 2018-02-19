Heavy snow, bitter cold blasting Rockies

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Heavy snow and frigid wind chills are blasting much of the Rocky Mountain region.

The National Weather Service predicts at least 6 inches of snow from the Colorado high country through most of Wyoming, where winter storm warnings are in effect.

More than a foot of snow could fall in some mountainous areas.

The forecast Monday and Tuesday also calls for gusty winds in much of Wyoming and western Montana. That means wind chills as much as 30 degrees below zero.

Many people are staying home from work Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday. Forecasters urge people who must drive to bring an extra flashlight, food, water and blanket in case they get stuck.