MetraPark announces Luke Bryan ticket sales date

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.
The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections. In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront. A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.
WHITEFISH- Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday. The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on Big Mountain. Curry said Sunday night that rescue teams on skis, snowm...
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
A winter storm is holding Montana in its grip, causing hazardous travel conditions throughout the state.
