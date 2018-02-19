MetraPark announces Luke Bryan ticket sales date

Award-winning country superstar Luke Bryan will play the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark Friday, September 14.

The stop in Billings is part of the "What Makes You Country" tour.

Bryan's country music career started in the mid-2000s, when he wrote songs for his friends, including singers Billy Currington and Travis Tritt. in 2007, he signed with Capitol Records in Nashville and went on to release a series of hits over the years, including "Drunk on You" and "Crash My Party." In 2013, he won the "Entertainer of the Year" award from the Country Music Association.

Bryan's personal life has been marked by tragedy; when he was a teenager, his older brother died in a car crash, and years later, his older sister suddenly died of an undetermined medical cause. Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, raise their two children as well as his sister's son, according to his bio on Wikipedia.

Bryan won the CMT Performance of the Year in 2017 for "Want to Want Me."

Tickets for his Billings show go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10:00 AM. Tickets are priced from $59.75 to $99.75. Tickets at MetraPark.com, at the MetraPark Box Office, or by phone at 800.366.8538.