Search underway for missing skier at Whitefish Mountain Resort

A former office manager at Ravalli Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is accused of four counts of fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs. Ravalli County is charging Marla Belle Holcomb, 37, for fraudulently obtaining 1,800 opiate pills within a six-month period while she worked for Dr. Greg Behm, an orthopedic surgeon. A pharmacist at Walgreens reported Holcomb to her employer after Holcomb repeatedly filled large prescriptions for opioids. Holcomb allegedly forged Behm's and a ...

