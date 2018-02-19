Big Sky Documentary Film Festival takes on virtual reality

Film fans get a chance to take a virtual reality tour to Antarctica.

Film festival attendees can choose what type of Antarctica journey, without leaving Montana.

Tyler Grutsch, Venue Manager at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival said film fans sit in comfortable chairs before being transported to the continent through virtual reality.

"There is a portion where you are underneath the ice, which is really cool. You can take a helicopter ride. It's a 360 environment. They have cameras all around, so you can see the entire environment, " said Grutsch.

One film fan who took the virtual tour told ABC FOX Montana, a little bit about his journey.

"You could look around and see everything around you. The video I watched was some divers under the ice in Antarctica. It was a just really cool thing," said Jordan Gess, film fan.

Other staff working the virtual reality booth told ABC FOX Montana the film is being played from an App.

However, Grutsch said the only issue they run at the booth is battery life and overheating.

"We just had someone here that went on for so long, that the phone was getting too hot. We had to shut everything down. Yes, this is cool, but we need to re-charge the battery. There are limitations to that...you can literally get lost. It's like your there," said Grutsch.

Overall, film fans seem to enjoy the virtual experience.

The virtual experience will be available all this week during the film festival at Missoula's Children Theater.