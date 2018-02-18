Search and rescue teams comb mountain for missing skier

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who didn't return from a ski outing.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry told the Flathead Beacon that search and rescue teams have found no sign of a man believed to have been skiing outside the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Authorities have not released the man's name but say he was reported missing when he didn't return home on Saturday.

The man was last seen near the Flower Point area on Big Mountain.

Curry said Sunday night that rescue teams on skis, snowmobiles and helicopters had been combing the backcountry for signs of the man all day.

The search is expected to continue on Monday.