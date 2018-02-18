Snow and cold grip Montana

A winter storm is holding Montana in its grip, causing hazardous travel conditions throughout the state.

A winter storm warning was posted Sunday for much of the western half of the state, including Helena, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula and Butte.

A winter weather advisory was posted for areas of the southern part of the state, including Billings and Livingston.

The Montana Department of Transportation reported snow and slick conditions on most state roads and highways, including Interstates 15, 90 and 94. There were several incidents of trucks jackknifing and closing down highways until they could be cleared.

In addition to the snow, bitter cold temperatures and wind chills were expected to continue Sunday night and Monday.