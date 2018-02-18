Snow and cold grip Montana

With the festival in full swing, moviegoers have lots of films and venues to choose from, including the pop-up theater at the Hellgate Elks Lodge on North Pattee.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is requesting emergency travel only through Sunday morning.
The 15th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicked off in Missoula Friday.
The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections. In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront. A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.
To celebrate 125 years of higher education in Montana, MSU added a new, permanent statue outside of the Student Union Building, paying tribute to a man who established land-grant universities and led the charge for higher education in a time of great turmoil for our country.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is requesting emergency travel only through Sunday morning.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
A winter storm is holding Montana in its grip, causing hazardous travel conditions throughout the state.
A major winter storm has started sweeping through the U.S. Rocky Mountains, with heavy mountain snows and bitter cold temperatures forecast through the long Presidents Day weekend.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
