Elk's Lodge transformed into theater for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Day two, at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and documentary fans went to the Elk’s Lodge.

Julia Sherman, Operations Manager of the film festival said the Elk's Lodge was an ideal location for this year's film festival.

Not just because it brings documentary in films, it also brings in a Montana vibe.

"This is what makes the festival so Montana. Plus, the Elk's Lodge is awesome. You know, it has a head of an elk on your way into the theater…It's our theater. People have a very emotional reaction and it's cool to be able to say this is ours for the film festival,” said Sherman.

The space also provides enough room to present the films.

"I think it's a great choice because of the space that we have...it's really wonderful. It has high ceilings, good sound barrier, and we have a fan system if it gets to musty in there,” said Sherman.

Transforming this place into a theater wasn't easy, a lot of planning, manpower and re-arranging made it possible.

"There was only three of us moving chairs from storage to the theater. We had to move in rugs, get the chairs in, and get the wall up. We had people come and put up the screens, audio, and projectors in. Took us about two to three days of loading and coordinating....” said Sherman.

Sherman said what would have made this easier was more helping hands.

"I think ideally in the future we would have ten to fifteen volunteers in order to make it a smooth transition,” said Sherman.

However, once the hard work was over, the work today seemed easy.

"Today it was like bring up the popcorn machine up that's just one thing that's a piece of cake,” said Sherman.

All the hard work is still rewarding, especially if it puts a smile on film fans and film makers alike.

"That is who is here to show their films that they spent so much time and blood sweat and tears to make it. And We get to have this really great display of their work. And that brings us a lot of pride,” said Sherman.

For more information go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/