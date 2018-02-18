Elk's Lodge transformed into theater for the Big Sky Documentary - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Elk's Lodge transformed into theater for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Day two, at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and documentary fans went to the Elk’s Lodge.

Julia Sherman, Operations Manager of the film festival said the Elk's Lodge was an ideal location for this year's film festival.

Not just because it brings documentary in films, it also brings in a Montana vibe.

"This is what makes the festival so Montana. Plus, the Elk's Lodge is awesome. You know, it has a head of an elk on your way into the theater…It's our theater. People have a very emotional reaction and it's cool to be able to say this is ours for the film festival,” said Sherman.

The space also provides enough room to present the films.

"I think it's a great choice because of the space that we have...it's really wonderful. It has high ceilings, good sound barrier, and we have a fan system if it gets to musty in there,” said Sherman.

Transforming this place into a theater wasn't easy, a lot of planning, manpower and re-arranging made it possible.

"There was only three of us moving chairs from storage to the theater. We had to move in rugs, get the chairs in, and get the wall up. We had people come and put up the screens, audio, and projectors in. Took us about two to three days of loading and coordinating....” said Sherman.

Sherman said what would have made this easier was more helping hands.

"I think ideally in the future we would have ten to fifteen volunteers in order to make it a smooth transition,” said Sherman.

 However, once the hard work was over, the work today seemed easy.

"Today it was like bring up the popcorn machine up that's just one thing that's a piece of cake,” said Sherman.

All the hard work is still rewarding, especially if it puts a smile on film fans and film makers alike.

"That is who is here to show their films that they spent so much time and blood sweat and tears to make it. And We get to have this really great display of their work. And that brings us a lot of pride,” said Sherman.

For more information go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hamilton clinic manager charged with fraudulently prescribing herself opiates

    Hamilton woman charged with opiate prescription fraud

    Friday, February 16 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-16 21:59:10 GMT
    A former office manager at Ravalli Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is accused of four counts of fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs. Ravalli County is charging Marla Belle Holcomb, 37, for fraudulently obtaining 1,800 opiate pills within a six-month period while she worked for Dr. Greg Behm, an orthopedic surgeon.  A pharmacist at Walgreens reported Holcomb to her employer after Holcomb repeatedly filled large prescriptions for opioids. Holcomb allegedly forged Behm's and a ...
    A former office manager at Ravalli Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is accused of four counts of fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs. Ravalli County is charging Marla Belle Holcomb, 37, for fraudulently obtaining 1,800 opiate pills within a six-month period while she worked for Dr. Greg Behm, an orthopedic surgeon.  A pharmacist at Walgreens reported Holcomb to her employer after Holcomb repeatedly filled large prescriptions for opioids. Holcomb allegedly forged Behm's and a ...

  • Montana town experiences 80-degree temperature swing

    Montana town experiences 80-degree temperature swing

    Saturday, February 17 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-02-17 23:18:49 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.

  • Montana women compete in Olympic ski events this weekend

    Montana women compete in Olympic ski events this weekend

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-02-17 00:35:13 GMT
    Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin compete in the Olympics this weekend. Voisin, 19, returns to the Olympics for the second time. It's the first time for Darian Stevens. The women's slopestyle competition will be broadcast on Friday, Feb. 16. The qualifying round will begin at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, and the final will be broadcast at 9 PM. The Craggy Range Bar and Grill in Whitefish is hosting a watch party to celebrate their hometown Olympian. Missoula has alrea...
    Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin compete in the Olympics this weekend. Voisin, 19, returns to the Olympics for the second time. It's the first time for Darian Stevens. The women's slopestyle competition will be broadcast on Friday, Feb. 16. The qualifying round will begin at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, and the final will be broadcast at 9 PM. The Craggy Range Bar and Grill in Whitefish is hosting a watch party to celebrate their hometown Olympian. Missoula has alrea...

  • Flathead family loses home to fire on the coldest day of the year

    Flathead family loses home to fire on the coldest day of the year

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-15 16:57:50 GMT

    A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames. 

    A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames. 

  • Family of AR-15 inventor Eugene Stoner: He didn't intend it for civilians

    Family of AR-15 inventor Eugene Stoner: He didn't intend it for civilians

    Thursday, June 16 2016 4:21 PM EDT2016-06-16 20:21:14 GMT
    Thursday, June 16 2016 4:46 PM EDT2016-06-16 20:46:31 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America.

    WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America. "Our father, Eugene Stoner, designed the AR-15 and subsequent M-16 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47," the Stoner family told NBC News late Wednesday.

  • 'Dark Money' follows the contributions from corporations to campaigns

    'Dark Money' follows the contributions from corporations to campaigns

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-02-17 05:11:04 GMT

    The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections. In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront. A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.

    The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections. In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront. A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.

  • Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off in Missoula

    Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off in Missoula

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-02-18 04:12:08 GMT

    The 15th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicked off in Missoula Friday.

    The 15th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicked off in Missoula Friday.

  • Missing Butte man found dead at base of mining headframe

    Missing Butte man found dead at base of mining headframe

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:19 PM EST2018-02-16 19:19:04 GMT
    A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame.  Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...
    A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame.  Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.