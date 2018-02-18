Elks Lodge transformed into theater for film fest

Saturday marked day two of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula.

With the festival in full swing, moviegoers have lots of films and venues to choose from, including the pop-up theater at the Hellgate Elks Lodge on another Pattee.

Julia Sherman, Operations Manager for the film festival said the Elks Lodge Is an ideal venue for screenings.

"This is what makes the festival so Montana,” Sherman said, referring to the elk mount audiences pass by on the way to their movie seats. “People have a very emotional reaction and it's cool to be able to say this is ours for the film festival,” said Sherman.

Aside from the Montana vibes, the space provides plenty of seating.

"It has high ceilings, good sound barrier, and we have a fan system if it gets to musty in there,” said Sherman.

But transforming the place into a theater wasn't easy. "There was only three of us moving chairs from storage to the theater. We had to move in rugs, get the chairs in, and get the wall up. We had people come and put up the screens, audio, and projectors in. Took us about two to three days of loading and coordinating,” said Sherman.

Sherman said what would have made this easier was more helping hands. "I think ideally in the future we would have ten to fifteen volunteers in order to make it a smooth transition,” said Sherman.

However, once the hard work was over, the work Saturday seemed easy.

"Today it was like bring up the popcorn machine up that's just one thing that's a piece of cake,” said Sherman.

All the hard work is still rewarding, especially when Sherman can see the reactions from film fans and filmmakers.

"That is who is here to show their films that they spent so much time and blood sweat and tears to make it. And we get to have this really great display of their work. And that brings us a lot of pride,” said Sherman.

For more information and a full festival schedule visit http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/