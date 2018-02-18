Elks Lodge transformed into theater for film fest - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Elks Lodge transformed into theater for film fest

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Saturday marked day two of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula.

With the festival in full swing, moviegoers have lots of films and venues to choose from, including the pop-up theater at the Hellgate Elks Lodge on another Pattee.

Julia Sherman, Operations Manager for the film festival said the Elks Lodge Is an ideal venue for screenings.

"This is what makes the festival so Montana,” Sherman said, referring to the elk mount audiences pass by on the way to their movie seats. “People have a very emotional reaction and it's cool to be able to say this is ours for the film festival,” said Sherman.

Aside from the Montana vibes, the space provides plenty of seating.

"It has high ceilings, good sound barrier, and we have a fan system if it gets to musty in there,” said Sherman.

But transforming the place into a theater wasn't easy. "There was only three of us moving chairs from storage to the theater. We had to move in rugs, get the chairs in, and get the wall up. We had people come and put up the screens, audio, and projectors in. Took us about two to three days of loading and coordinating,” said Sherman.

Sherman said what would have made this easier was more helping hands. "I think ideally in the future we would have ten to fifteen volunteers in order to make it a smooth transition,” said Sherman.

 However, once the hard work was over, the work Saturday seemed easy.

"Today it was like bring up the popcorn machine up that's just one thing that's a piece of cake,” said Sherman.

All the hard work is still rewarding, especially when Sherman can see the reactions from film fans and filmmakers.

"That is who is here to show their films that they spent so much time and blood sweat and tears to make it. And we get to have this really great display of their work. And that brings us a lot of pride,” said Sherman.

For more information and a full festival schedule visit http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hamilton clinic manager charged with fraudulently prescribing herself opiates

    Hamilton woman charged with opiate prescription fraud

    Friday, February 16 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-16 21:59:10 GMT
    A former office manager at Ravalli Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is accused of four counts of fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs. Ravalli County is charging Marla Belle Holcomb, 37, for fraudulently obtaining 1,800 opiate pills within a six-month period while she worked for Dr. Greg Behm, an orthopedic surgeon.  A pharmacist at Walgreens reported Holcomb to her employer after Holcomb repeatedly filled large prescriptions for opioids. Holcomb allegedly forged Behm's and a ...
    A former office manager at Ravalli Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is accused of four counts of fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs. Ravalli County is charging Marla Belle Holcomb, 37, for fraudulently obtaining 1,800 opiate pills within a six-month period while she worked for Dr. Greg Behm, an orthopedic surgeon.  A pharmacist at Walgreens reported Holcomb to her employer after Holcomb repeatedly filled large prescriptions for opioids. Holcomb allegedly forged Behm's and a ...

  • Montana town experiences 80-degree temperature swing

    Montana town experiences 80-degree temperature swing

    Saturday, February 17 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-02-17 23:18:49 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.

  • Flathead Sheriff requests emergency travel only

    Flathead Sheriff requests emergency travel only

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-02-18 04:59:00 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is requesting emergency travel only through Sunday morning.

    The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is requesting emergency travel only through Sunday morning.

  • Winter storm starts rolling through Rockies

    Winter storm starts rolling through Rockies

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-02-18 04:12:51 GMT

    A major winter storm has started sweeping through the U.S. Rocky Mountains, with heavy mountain snows and bitter cold temperatures forecast through the long Presidents Day weekend.

    A major winter storm has started sweeping through the U.S. Rocky Mountains, with heavy mountain snows and bitter cold temperatures forecast through the long Presidents Day weekend.

  • Missing man found dead at old mine in western Montana

    Missing man found dead at old mine in western Montana

    Saturday, February 17 2018 1:03 PM EST2018-02-17 18:03:04 GMT

    Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.

    Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • MSU unveils Montana artist-made statue of President Lincoln

    MSU unveils Montana artist-made statue of President Lincoln

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-02-17 01:26:34 GMT

    To celebrate 125 years of higher education in Montana, MSU added a new, permanent statue outside of the Student Union Building, paying tribute to a man who established land-grant universities and led the charge for higher education in a time of great turmoil for our country. 

    To celebrate 125 years of higher education in Montana, MSU added a new, permanent statue outside of the Student Union Building, paying tribute to a man who established land-grant universities and led the charge for higher education in a time of great turmoil for our country. 

  • Missing Butte man found dead at base of mining headframe

    Missing Butte man found dead at base of mining headframe

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:19 PM EST2018-02-16 19:19:04 GMT
    A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame.  Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...
    A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame.  Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.