Elks Lodge transformed into theater for film fest

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is requesting emergency travel only through Sunday morning.
A major winter storm has started sweeping through the U.S. Rocky Mountains, with heavy mountain snows and bitter cold temperatures forecast through the long Presidents Day weekend.
Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana.
To celebrate 125 years of higher education in Montana, MSU added a new, permanent statue outside of the Student Union Building, paying tribute to a man who established land-grant universities and led the charge for higher education in a time of great turmoil for our country.
