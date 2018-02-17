Flathead Sheriff requests emergency travel only

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is requesting emergency travel only through Sunday morning.
The area is also under a blizzard warning through the mid-morning Sunday. High winds, drifting snow and additional snowfall will make travel near impossible.
The following message was posted on the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page just after 9:20 p.m. Saturday:
Greetings from the desk of Sheriff Chuck Curry,
Our office is requesting Emergency Travel only for the next 12 hours so that State and local plow crews can catch up. Most of the travel arteries within the county (35,206, etc) are down to one lane, with less than 50 feet of visibility.
Since 4pm there have been 50 calls for road assistance.
Friday, February 16 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-16 21:59:10 GMT
A former office manager at Ravalli Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is accused of four counts of fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs. Ravalli County is charging Marla Belle Holcomb, 37, for fraudulently obtaining 1,800 opiate pills within a six-month period while she worked for Dr. Greg Behm, an orthopedic surgeon. A pharmacist at Walgreens reported Holcomb to her employer after Holcomb repeatedly filled large prescriptions for opioids. Holcomb allegedly forged Behm's and a ...
Friday, February 16 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-02-17 00:35:13 GMT
Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin compete in the Olympics this weekend. Voisin, 19, returns to the Olympics for the second time. It's the first time for Darian Stevens. The women's slopestyle competition will be broadcast on Friday, Feb. 16. The qualifying round will begin at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, and the final will be broadcast at 9 PM. The Craggy Range Bar and Grill in Whitefish is hosting a watch party to celebrate their hometown Olympian. Missoula has alrea...
WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America.
Saturday, February 17 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-02-17 05:11:04 GMT
The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections. In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront. A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.
Friday, February 16 2018 2:19 PM EST2018-02-16 19:19:04 GMT
A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame. Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...
