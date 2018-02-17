Winter storm starts rolling through Rockies

A major winter storm has started sweeping through the U.S. Rocky Mountains, with heavy mountain snows and bitter cold temperatures forecast through the long Presidents Day weekend.

The National Weather Service says the Arctic front will sweep south from Canada, hitting Idaho and Montana first then Wyoming, Utah and Colorado by Sunday and Monday.

Warnings of potential blizzard conditions were issued on Saturday in western Montana, where up to two feet of snow was expected along with damaging winds up to 50 miles per hour.

In Wyoming, a skier was killed after triggering an avalanche near Jackson. Avalanche advisories were posted across the region.

Temperatures were expected to plummet by Sunday night on the Northern Plains, ushering in several days of frigid conditions.