Montana town experiences 80-degree temperature swing

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The temperature in a northern Montana town changed by more than 80 degrees in a single day this week.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the town of Fort Belknap recorded a temperature of 37 degrees below zero (3 degrees below zero Celsius) Tuesday morning.

The temperature rose to 45 degrees (7 degrees Celsius) by the afternoon.

National Weather Service says the cause of the dramatic change was a chinook wind, a warm wind blowing down the side of the Rockies.

The Montana town of Loma experienced a 103-degree temperature swing on January 15, 1972.