First day for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

First day for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The night that all film fans have been waiting for is finally here, as its opening night for the annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

Film fans from across the world are in Missoula Friday night for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

With a winter storm on the way, fans ABC FOX Montana talked to said a little snow is no problem at all.

Many movie buffs braved the elements tonight waiting in line for tonight’s premier at the Wilma Theater.

However, the big sky documentary film festival is not just for Montana residents.

People from Bozeman to the big apple came to see some of the world's best documentary films.

"I did this really early. I got an all access pass. I planned this in November. I live in New York City and I love documentary festivals. I wanted to experience this one,” said Megan Scanlon, movie goer.

This year the festival kicked off with the film, Dark Money, a Montana-made film about political corruption.

Dark Money was featured at the Sundance Film festival in January.    

However, folks waiting in line tonight say they're eager to see it.

"I have been looking forward to the movie. I saw the trailer for it this morning and I am very in enthused about it. I think it's sadly it is the topic of our time,” said Kelly Williamson, movie goer.

If you missed tonight's premier you can still catch the film Sunday and Monday.

For more information go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana women compete in Olympic ski events this weekend

    Montana women compete in Olympic ski events this weekend

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-02-17 00:35:13 GMT
    Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin compete in the Olympics this weekend. Voisin, 19, returns to the Olympics for the second time. It's the first time for Darian Stevens. The women's slopestyle competition will be broadcast on Friday, Feb. 16. The qualifying round will begin at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, and the final will be broadcast at 9 PM. The Craggy Range Bar and Grill in Whitefish is hosting a watch party to celebrate their hometown Olympian. Missoula has alrea...
    Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin compete in the Olympics this weekend. Voisin, 19, returns to the Olympics for the second time. It's the first time for Darian Stevens. The women's slopestyle competition will be broadcast on Friday, Feb. 16. The qualifying round will begin at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, and the final will be broadcast at 9 PM. The Craggy Range Bar and Grill in Whitefish is hosting a watch party to celebrate their hometown Olympian. Missoula has alrea...

  • Missing Butte man found dead at base of mining headframe

    Missing Butte man found dead at base of mining headframe

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:19 PM EST2018-02-16 19:19:04 GMT
    A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame.  Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...
    A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame.  Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...

  • Flathead family loses home to fire on the coldest day of the year

    Flathead family loses home to fire on the coldest day of the year

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-15 16:57:50 GMT

    A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames. 

    A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames. 

  • Economist questions report that says Montana is sixth most prosperous

    Economist questions report that says Montana is sixth most prosperous

    Thursday, February 15 2018 2:11 PM EST2018-02-15 19:11:46 GMT

    A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.

    A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.

  • Family of AR-15 inventor Eugene Stoner: He didn't intend it for civilians

    Family of AR-15 inventor Eugene Stoner: He didn't intend it for civilians

    Thursday, June 16 2016 4:21 PM EDT2016-06-16 20:21:14 GMT
    Thursday, June 16 2016 4:46 PM EDT2016-06-16 20:46:31 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America.

    WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America. "Our father, Eugene Stoner, designed the AR-15 and subsequent M-16 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47," the Stoner family told NBC News late Wednesday.

  • Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel

    Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel

    Thursday, February 15 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-15 20:54:20 GMT

    GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.

    GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.

  • Montana responds to recent mass school shootings

    Montana responds to recent mass school shootings

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-02-16 00:15:53 GMT

    One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.

    One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.

  • Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

    Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-02-13 17:30:12 GMT

    Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid. 

    Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.