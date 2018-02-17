First day for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames.
A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.
WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America.
"Our father, Eugene Stoner, designed the AR-15 and subsequent M-16 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47," the Stoner family told NBC News late Wednesday.
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.
One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.
Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid.
