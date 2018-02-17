First day for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

The night that all film fans have been waiting for is finally here, as its opening night for the annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

Film fans from across the world are in Missoula Friday night for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

With a winter storm on the way, fans ABC FOX Montana talked to said a little snow is no problem at all.

Many movie buffs braved the elements tonight waiting in line for tonight’s premier at the Wilma Theater.

However, the big sky documentary film festival is not just for Montana residents.

People from Bozeman to the big apple came to see some of the world's best documentary films.

"I did this really early. I got an all access pass. I planned this in November. I live in New York City and I love documentary festivals. I wanted to experience this one,” said Megan Scanlon, movie goer.

This year the festival kicked off with the film, Dark Money, a Montana-made film about political corruption.

Dark Money was featured at the Sundance Film festival in January.

However, folks waiting in line tonight say they're eager to see it.

"I have been looking forward to the movie. I saw the trailer for it this morning and I am very in enthused about it. I think it's sadly it is the topic of our time,” said Kelly Williamson, movie goer.

If you missed tonight's premier you can still catch the film Sunday and Monday.

For more information go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/