Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off in Missoula

Film fans from across the country, and even around the world, are in Missoula for the 15th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

Many movie buffs braved the elements Friday night waiting in line for opening night at the Wilma Theater. But snow didn’t keep people away, especially those who traveled long distances for the fest.

"I did this really early. I got an all access pass. I planned this in November. I live in New York City and I love documentary festivals. I wanted to experience this one,” said movie goer Megan Scanlon.

This year the festival kicked off with the film, Dark Money, a Montana-made film about political corruption. Dark Money was featured at the Sundance Film festival in January.

"I have been looking forward to the movie. I saw the trailer for it this morning and I am very in enthused about it. I think it's sadly it is the topic of our time,” said Kelly Williamson, movie goer.

The festival runs through Sunday, February 25. For schedules and more information go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/