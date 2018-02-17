'Dark Money' follows the contributions from corporations to camp - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

'Dark Money' follows the contributions from corporations to campaigns

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections.

In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront.

A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera.

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.
******

'Dark Money' is a documentary film project six-years in the making and the homecoming for Helena-native Kimberly Reed.

"I could see the whole nation asking this question about campaign finance," says Kimberly Reed, the producer and director of 'Dark Money.' "It's a problem. What do we do about it?"

Angela Marshall sat down with reed before Friday night's documentary premiere at the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. 

She told Angela that the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling in 2010 grabbed her attention. The ruling defined corporations as "people," essentially saying that unlimited corporate contributions to elections were covered under first amendment rights to free speech. 

"The lay of the land was set for a dramatic clash, where both sides were confronting this really important issue about where money in our elections today."

Two years later, her home state of Montana was spotlighted for its sole effort to challenge that ruling.

"You had the same people that were behind the Citizens United decision that were uses test cases in the state of Montana to challenge Montana's relatively strong campaign finance laws. But then I also saw that people in the state were also pushing back against Citizens United."

But covering such a complex issue was a challenge for Reed.

"Montana has a citizens legislature. It's full of these kind of every day folk. And those people, a lot of influential Republicans in the legislature, who had also been the victim of, these dark money attacks, they became really interesting subjects to follow. In 2013, I met the report John Adams and started following him so that we could see these investigations through his eyes."

Still campaign finance was an issue, she says, that she had to pursue. It affects all Americans and will continue to do so until political leaders in individual states step up to enact change, as done by outspoken and persistent Montanans.
******

Friday night's showcasing drew some of the Treasure State's top lawmakers.

Governor Steve Bullock was selected to introduce the film and participate in a panel discussion that followed, which included the commissioner of political practices and long-time political journalist Chuck Johnson.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • First day for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

    First day for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-02-17 05:50:13 GMT

    The night that all film fans have been waiting for is finally here...

    The night that all film fans have been waiting for is finally here...

  • 'Dark Money' follows the contributions from corporations to campaigns

    'Dark Money' follows the contributions from corporations to campaigns

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-02-17 05:11:04 GMT

    The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections. In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront. A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.

    The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections. In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront. A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.

  • MSU unveils Montana artist-made statue of President Lincoln

    MSU unveils Montana artist-made statue of President Lincoln

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-02-17 01:26:34 GMT

    To celebrate 125 years of higher education in Montana, MSU added a new, permanent statue outside of the Student Union Building, paying tribute to a man who established land-grant universities and led the charge for higher education in a time of great turmoil for our country. 

    To celebrate 125 years of higher education in Montana, MSU added a new, permanent statue outside of the Student Union Building, paying tribute to a man who established land-grant universities and led the charge for higher education in a time of great turmoil for our country. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana women compete in Olympic ski events this weekend

    Montana women compete in Olympic ski events this weekend

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-02-17 00:35:13 GMT
    Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin compete in the Olympics this weekend. Voisin, 19, returns to the Olympics for the second time. It's the first time for Darian Stevens. The women's slopestyle competition will be broadcast on Friday, Feb. 16. The qualifying round will begin at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, and the final will be broadcast at 9 PM. The Craggy Range Bar and Grill in Whitefish is hosting a watch party to celebrate their hometown Olympian. Missoula has alrea...
    Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin compete in the Olympics this weekend. Voisin, 19, returns to the Olympics for the second time. It's the first time for Darian Stevens. The women's slopestyle competition will be broadcast on Friday, Feb. 16. The qualifying round will begin at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, and the final will be broadcast at 9 PM. The Craggy Range Bar and Grill in Whitefish is hosting a watch party to celebrate their hometown Olympian. Missoula has alrea...

  • Missing Butte man found dead at base of mining headframe

    Missing Butte man found dead at base of mining headframe

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:19 PM EST2018-02-16 19:19:04 GMT
    A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame.  Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...
    A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame.  Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...

  • Flathead family loses home to fire on the coldest day of the year

    Flathead family loses home to fire on the coldest day of the year

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-15 16:57:50 GMT

    A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames. 

    A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames. 

  • Economist questions report that says Montana is sixth most prosperous

    Economist questions report that says Montana is sixth most prosperous

    Thursday, February 15 2018 2:11 PM EST2018-02-15 19:11:46 GMT

    A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.

    A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.

  • Family of AR-15 inventor Eugene Stoner: He didn't intend it for civilians

    Family of AR-15 inventor Eugene Stoner: He didn't intend it for civilians

    Thursday, June 16 2016 4:21 PM EDT2016-06-16 20:21:14 GMT
    Thursday, June 16 2016 4:46 PM EDT2016-06-16 20:46:31 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America.

    WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America. "Our father, Eugene Stoner, designed the AR-15 and subsequent M-16 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47," the Stoner family told NBC News late Wednesday.

  • Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel

    Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel

    Thursday, February 15 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-15 20:54:20 GMT

    GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.

    GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.

  • Montana responds to recent mass school shootings

    Montana responds to recent mass school shootings

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-02-16 00:15:53 GMT

    One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.

    One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.

  • Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

    Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-02-13 17:30:12 GMT

    Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid. 

    Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.