'Dark Money' follows the contributions from corporations to campaigns

The opening night film for the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival chronicles the effort to stop corporate spending from influencing elections.

In 'Dark Money,' the state of Montana is at the forefront.

A made-in-Montana director is behind the camera.

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Kimberly Reed on Friday afternoon about her motivation behind the film.

'Dark Money' is a documentary film project six-years in the making and the homecoming for Helena-native Kimberly Reed.

"I could see the whole nation asking this question about campaign finance," says Kimberly Reed, the producer and director of 'Dark Money.' "It's a problem. What do we do about it?"

Angela Marshall sat down with reed before Friday night's documentary premiere at the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

She told Angela that the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling in 2010 grabbed her attention. The ruling defined corporations as "people," essentially saying that unlimited corporate contributions to elections were covered under first amendment rights to free speech.

"The lay of the land was set for a dramatic clash, where both sides were confronting this really important issue about where money in our elections today."

Two years later, her home state of Montana was spotlighted for its sole effort to challenge that ruling.

"You had the same people that were behind the Citizens United decision that were uses test cases in the state of Montana to challenge Montana's relatively strong campaign finance laws. But then I also saw that people in the state were also pushing back against Citizens United."

But covering such a complex issue was a challenge for Reed.

"Montana has a citizens legislature. It's full of these kind of every day folk. And those people, a lot of influential Republicans in the legislature, who had also been the victim of, these dark money attacks, they became really interesting subjects to follow. In 2013, I met the report John Adams and started following him so that we could see these investigations through his eyes."

Still campaign finance was an issue, she says, that she had to pursue. It affects all Americans and will continue to do so until political leaders in individual states step up to enact change, as done by outspoken and persistent Montanans.

Friday night's showcasing drew some of the Treasure State's top lawmakers.

Governor Steve Bullock was selected to introduce the film and participate in a panel discussion that followed, which included the commissioner of political practices and long-time political journalist Chuck Johnson.