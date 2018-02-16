MSU unveils Montana artist-made statue of President Lincoln

To celebrate 125 years of higher education in Montana, MSU added a new, permanent statue outside of the Student Union Building, paying tribute to a man who established land-grant universities and led the charge for higher education in a time of great turmoil for our country.
The eight-foot-tall stainless steel statue of President Abraham Lincoln was crafted by legendary Montana artist, and MSU alumnus, Jim Dolan and donated to the university.
"That students be empowered by their land grant university every day, from now on into the future. That we will do it in the same spirit of service and humility as those who preceded us. This reality to me is best exemplified in Jim Dolan's rendering of President Abraham Lincoln,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado Friday at a ceremony unveiling the statue.
A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame. Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...
WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America. "Our father, Eugene Stoner, designed the AR-15 and subsequent M-16 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47," the Stoner family told NBC News late Wednesday.
A Bozeman man is back in court after making national headlines when he escaped custody while in handcuffs. Kevin Briggs, 31, has filed a federal lawsuit against the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department, alleging that they treated him unfairly.
DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on reports of shots fired at a Washington state community college (all times local): 9:51 a.m. Local police and the Washington State Patrol have responded to a report of shots fired at a community college south of Seattle. The Renton Police Department said on Twitter that the reports Friday morning were not confirmed but advised people to avoid the area around Highline College. The college says tha...
