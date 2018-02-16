MSU unveils Montana artist-made statue of President Lincoln

To celebrate 125 years of higher education in Montana, MSU added a new, permanent statue outside of the Student Union Building, paying tribute to a man who established land-grant universities and led the charge for higher education in a time of great turmoil for our country.

The eight-foot-tall stainless steel statue of President Abraham Lincoln was crafted by legendary Montana artist, and MSU alumnus, Jim Dolan and donated to the university.

"That students be empowered by their land grant university every day, from now on into the future. That we will do it in the same spirit of service and humility as those who preceded us. This reality to me is best exemplified in Jim Dolan's rendering of President Abraham Lincoln,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado Friday at a ceremony unveiling the statue.