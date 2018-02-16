Montana women compete in Olympic ski events this weekend

Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin compete in the Olympics this weekend.

Voisin, 19, returns to the Olympics for the second time. It's the first time for Darian Stevens.

The women's slopestyle competition will be broadcast on Friday, Feb. 16. The qualifying round will begin at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, and the final will be broadcast at 9 PM. The Craggy Range Bar and Grill in Whitefish is hosting a watch party to celebrate their hometown Olympian.

Missoula has already declared Sat., Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day. The 21-year-old told us that she's really excited for her first Olympics.

"At the same time, I want to really get the full experience of the Olympics, because not a lot of people get to go to the Olympics," Stevens said. "So I really want to just soak it all in, but not get too overwhelmed by the contest itself."

Voisin said that at age 19, she feels she's in the best competitive shape of her life.

"I just really hope I can show Montana and everyone, you know, what I do and for me I just do it because I love it," said Voisin.

Voisin's event will be followed by Lindsey Vonn's big for the gold in the women's super-G alpine skiing.