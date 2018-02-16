Montana women compete in Olympic ski events this weekend - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana women compete in Olympic ski events this weekend

Posted: Updated:

Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin compete in the Olympics this weekend.

Voisin, 19, returns to the Olympics for the second time. It's the first time for Darian Stevens.

The women's slopestyle competition will be broadcast on Friday, Feb. 16. The qualifying round will begin at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time, and the final will be broadcast at 9 PM. The Craggy Range Bar and Grill in Whitefish is hosting a watch party to celebrate their hometown Olympian.

Missoula has already declared Sat., Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day. The 21-year-old told us that she's really excited for her first Olympics.

"At the same time, I want to really get the full experience of the Olympics, because not a lot of people get to go to the Olympics," Stevens said. "So I really want to just soak it all in, but not get too overwhelmed by the contest itself."

Voisin said that at age 19, she feels she's in the best competitive shape of her life.

"I just really hope I can show Montana and everyone, you know, what I do and for me I just do it because I love it," said Voisin. 

Voisin's event will be followed by Lindsey Vonn's big for the gold in the women's super-G alpine skiing.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Flathead family loses home to fire on the coldest day of the year

    Flathead family loses home to fire on the coldest day of the year

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-15 16:57:50 GMT

    A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames. 

    A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames. 

  • Missing Butte man found dead at base of mining headframe

    Missing Butte man found dead at base of mining headframe

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:19 PM EST2018-02-16 19:19:04 GMT
    A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame.  Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...
    A Butte man who was reported missing on Feb. 5 was found dead on Feb. 15 at the base of a mining headframe. Frank Charles Piazzola, 50, was reported missing on Feb. 5 and was last seen around the area of Caledonia and Excelsior, according to Butte Silver Bow police. On Feb. 15, he was found dead at the base of the Anselmo gallows frame.  Butte Silver Bow coroner Lee LaBreche says he suspects that Piazzola died of a fall, but final results won't be released until an autopsy and ...

  • Economist questions report that says Montana is sixth most prosperous

    Economist questions report that says Montana is sixth most prosperous

    Thursday, February 15 2018 2:11 PM EST2018-02-15 19:11:46 GMT

    A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.

    A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.

  • Family of AR-15 inventor Eugene Stoner: He didn't intend it for civilians

    Family of AR-15 inventor Eugene Stoner: He didn't intend it for civilians

    Thursday, June 16 2016 4:21 PM EDT2016-06-16 20:21:14 GMT
    Thursday, June 16 2016 4:46 PM EDT2016-06-16 20:46:31 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America.

    WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America. "Our father, Eugene Stoner, designed the AR-15 and subsequent M-16 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47," the Stoner family told NBC News late Wednesday.

  • Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel

    Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel

    Thursday, February 15 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-15 20:54:20 GMT

    GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.

    GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.

  • Montana responds to recent mass school shootings

    Montana responds to recent mass school shootings

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-02-16 00:15:53 GMT

    One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.

    One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.

  • Gallatin County sued by inmate who previously escaped

    Gallatin County sued by inmate who previously escaped

    Friday, February 16 2018 11:25 AM EST2018-02-16 16:25:25 GMT

    A Bozeman man is back in court after making national headlines when he escaped custody while in handcuffs. Kevin Briggs, 31, has filed a federal lawsuit against the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department, alleging that they treated him unfairly.

    A Bozeman man is back in court after making national headlines when he escaped custody while in handcuffs. Kevin Briggs, 31, has filed a federal lawsuit against the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department, alleging that they treated him unfairly.

  • Reports: Shots fired at college near Seattle

    Reports: Shots fired at college near Seattle

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:06 PM EST2018-02-16 18:06:09 GMT
    DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on reports of shots fired at a Washington state community college (all times local):    9:51 a.m.    Local police and the Washington State Patrol have responded to a report of shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.    The Renton Police Department said on Twitter that the reports Friday morning were not confirmed but advised people to avoid the area around Highline College.    The college says tha...
    DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on reports of shots fired at a Washington state community college (all times local):    9:51 a.m.    Local police and the Washington State Patrol have responded to a report of shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.    The Renton Police Department said on Twitter that the reports Friday morning were not confirmed but advised people to avoid the area around Highline College.    The college says tha...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.