MSU celebrates 125 years with a special beer

BOZEMAN – When Golden Bobcat Pale Ale was unveiled at Montana State University's Bobcat Birthday Bash on Feb. 16, revelers got a taste of the alchemy involved in making the commemorative beverage in Great Falls.
When five varieties of hops are added to a mix of malted barley — most of it produced nearby — and filtered water from the Missouri River, “this brewery has never smelled so good,” said brewmaster Tristan Bradford, who oversees the rows of shiny stainless steel brewing tanks at Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company.
"It really brings a lot of Montana agriculture into the taste," said Bradford of the beer, which was commissioned by MSU to celebrate the university’s 125th anniversary.
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing gets its malt — barley that has been soaked and germinated to produce the starches and enzymes desired by brewers, before being quickly dried to halt the process — from nearby Malteurop North America.
Malteurop's plant sources more than three-quarters of its barley from growers in the northern Montana region called the Golden Triangle, which is known for its production of barley and other grains, according to brewery manager Jeremiah Johnson, who shares a name with the legendary Montana mountain man.
"Many of the farmers have ties to MSU," said Johnson, who earned his bachelor's in business marketing from MSU in 2004 and is in the process of acquiring ownership of the brewery — formerly called Front Brewing Company — from another MSU alumnus, Brad Talcott.
The recipe for Golden Bobcat also calls for the honey produced by Smoot Honey Company of Power, Montana, just north of Great Falls, where fields of alfalfa and clover along Montana's Rocky Mountain Front impart flavor to the bees' handiwork.
“It’s sweet but kind of spicy, too,” Smoot Honey co-owner Mark Jensen said of his family business’s product. On Jan. 19, when the first batch of Golden Bobcat was being brewed for packaging in cans, he helped dump 135 pounds of the amber-colored honey into a steaming kettle while touring the facility.
The use of locally sourced ingredients is a defining characteristic of the burgeoning craft brewing industry, which makes beer in smaller batches and expresses a bond with place through the names and flavors of its products, Johnson said. The trend, he noted, is creating a new market for brewing-specific barley varieties developed by MSU’s barley breeding program in the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology in the College of Agriculture.
"Craft brewing is a growing, professional industry, and it's something MSU has ties to through its agricultural college," he said. "I think that's something MSU can be proud of."
That was a primary reason why MSU, originally called the Agricultural College of the State of Montana when it was established as a land-grant institution in 1893, decided to license its Bobcat brand and partner with the brewery — one of 53 craft breweries now operating in the state — to make the drink.
"MSU has always had a special bond with our state's agricultural producers," said MSU President Waded Cruzado. "We celebrate that bond as we reflect on our university's history and our contributions."
Golden Bobcat Pale Ale made its first public appearance at MSU's Birthday Bash event, which featured music, activities and food at the MSU campus as the main event of the university's year-long anniversary celebration.
Golden Bobcat will be available across the state on draft as well as in cans featuring 125th anniversary artwork designed by Kelsey Dzintars, a graphic designer who graduated from MSU in 2009 with honors and is now a professional designer.
Johnson said producing the commemorative beer for statewide distribution is a big move for his small brewery, and one that has personal significance for him as he applies his MSU business degree to a newfound passion. But he is also excited about the beer itself.
"We wanted to hit a home run with this," he said. "People are going to love it."