MSU celebrates 125 years with a special beer

BOZEMAN- Montana State University is raising a toast to 125 years as a land-grant institution with a special brew.

The Golden Bobcat Pale Ale was released on Feb. 16 as part of a birthday celebration on the MSU campus.

It features five varieties of hops and malted barley grown in Montana, according to a press release. The beer was made by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company in Great Falls. Brewery owner Jeremiah Johnson is a 2004 MSU grad with a bachelor's in business marketing.

Katherine and Jeremiah Johnson recently bought the brewery, which was called The Front, and are in the process of changing its name.

The beer recipe also incorporates honey produced by the Smoot apiary in the community of Power, north of Great Falls.

MSU chose the beer and its ingredients as a nod to the college's original founding as the Agricultural College of the State of Montana.

"MSU has always had a special bond with our state's agricultural producers," said MSU President Waded Cruzado in the press release. "We celebrate that bond as we reflect on our university's history and our contributions."

The beer was unveiled Friday at MSU's Birthday Bash on campus. The Golden Bobcat ale will be available on tap around the state, and also in cans.

