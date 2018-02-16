Southwestern District A girls and boys basketball tournaments start in Hamilton

Hamilton High School is hosting the Southwestern District A girls and boys basketball tournaments this weekend, and the community is coming together for the event.

Groups including the Chamber of Commerce and the Booster Club are working hard to put together what some consider the best hospitality suite in Montana, making the off-court experience just as great as the top-ranked basketball teams.

"I went to school here so sports mean everything and these tournaments. We have a really good boys team this year. We're undefeated and ranked number one in the state," said Al Mitchell.

Al Mitchell used to manage the Hamilton High School boy's basketball team when he was a student. Today, he's the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. He says Hamilton lives and breathes sports, even if the Hamilton school teams aren't playing in the tournament.

"We get a lot of support from the community. It's a great effort between the Booster Club and the city and Bitterroot Disposal. We get a lot of help and local merchants pitch in to cover that overlap," said Mitchell.

It's all the help from local businesses that make these high school tournaments happen. He says the Chamber of Commerce helps cover the tab.

Meanwhile, the Booster Club provides hospitality for coaches, referees, bus drivers and other staff, including catering from restaurants like Taco Del Sol and other treats.

"I just think the community support, everybody coming together and donating whether its a dessert or anything. We get donations from local businesses and we try to get day sponsors," said Deb Gabelhausen.

Deb Gabelhausen, a Booster Club board member, is volunteering with her mom and sister.

"I just fell in love with the aspects of the tournaments and the whole experience," said Mitchell.

The Class A tournament runs Feb. 16-17 and Feb. 24-25.