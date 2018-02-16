Hamilton clinic manager charged with fraudulently prescribing he - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hamilton clinic manager charged with fraudulently prescribing herself opiates

A former office manager at Ravalli Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is accused of four counts of fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs.

Ravalli County is charging Marla Belle Holcomb, 37, for fraudulently obtaining 1,800 opiate pills within a six-month period while she worked for Dr. Greg Behm, an orthopedic surgeon. 

A pharmacist at Walgreens reported Holcomb to her employer after Holcomb repeatedly filled large prescriptions for opioids. Holcomb allegedly forged Behm's and a physician assistant's signatures to write herself prescriptions for oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone and percocet. She allegedly wore a cast and complained of an injury when she picked up the prescriptions.

When interviewed by detectives, Holcomb said that she'd had a shoulder surgery in December 2016 and been legally prescribed pain medications. She told police that after her legal prescription ended, she couldn't "wean herself" off the medications and began forging prescriptions.

Court documents of her Walgreens prescriptions show that she initially sought prescriptions for 40 hydrocodone pills at a time. Over the months, she upped the dose steadily, allegedly seeking as many as 90 pills of 5 mg percocet or 5 mg oxycodone at a time.

Holcomb was arrested on Feb. 14 and released on Feb. 15. She's set to appear in Ravali County court on March 6.

