FBI, Mississippi agents probe hanging of black man from tree

FOREST, Miss. (AP) - Federal and state agents are investigating the death of an African-American man found hanging from a tree in Mississippi.
  
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee says the death of the 21-year-old is consistent with suicide and there's no evidence of a racially-motivated crime. Lee says witnesses say the man fought with his girlfriend and threatened to hang himself shortly before he was found dead near her home south of Forest on Feb. 8.
  
The man's family doesn't believe he killed himself. The NAACP in Mississippi wants a deeper investigation.
  
The FBI and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are participating. The sheriff says an initial autopsy cited death by hanging, but he's awaiting more results.
  
Also, someone shot into the girlfriend's house Wednesday, causing no injuries. That shooting is under investigation, too.

