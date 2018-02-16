Reports: Shots fired at college near Seattle

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) - The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities. The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process. Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This mater...
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) - The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities. The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process. Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This mater...
Travelers in Butte have something to be excited about-- a brand new terminal.
Travelers in Butte have something to be excited about-- a brand new terminal.
A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.
A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.
A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames.
A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames.
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.
One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.
One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.
WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America.
WASHINGTON - The family of the man who created the AR-15 has told NBC News their father would be "horrified and sickened as anyone" about recent mass shootings in America. "Our father, Eugene Stoner, designed the AR-15 and subsequent M-16 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47," the Stoner family told NBC News late Wednesday.
Snow is blanketing parts of Montana as several counties issued emergency travel *only notifications for the roads.
Snow is blanketing parts of Montana as several counties issued emergency travel *only notifications for the roads.
A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.
A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.
A school bus carrying a high school boys' basketball team skidded off a road in whiteout conditions, but none of the 14 people on the bus were injured.
A school bus carrying a high school boys' basketball team skidded off a road in whiteout conditions, but none of the 14 people on the bus were injured.