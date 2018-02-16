Big Sky Documentary Film Festival starts Friday with free screening

Missoula's massive 15th annual celebration of nonfiction film starts Friday with a free screening.

Dark Money screens Friday night at the Wilma Theater at 7 PM. Entry is open to the public. Director Kimberly Reed made the film about Montana's historic role in campaign spending law:

"A century ago corrupt money scarred Montana’s democracy and landscape, but Montanans voted to prohibit corporate campaign contributions.

Today, after the Citizens United ruling, dark money floods elections nationwide, but Montanans are standing up to stop history from repeating itself in a struggle that has the potential to change the way elections happen nationwide."

The festival's hundreds of films tackle topics ranging from Cajun exorcists to acrocats to Olympic archers.

Other selections include In God We Trump, directed by Christopher Alan Maloney, and Bird of Prey, directed by Eric Liner. Competitors for the festival's western-focused Big Sky Award include Dark Money, Moroni For President and Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey.

Theaters where you can see the films include the Wilma, Elk's Lodge, MCT and the Roxy. Tickets for a single screening are $9, or $7 for students and seniors. Festival passes run $40 to $325. Click here for ticket info.

The festival runs through Sunday, Feb. 25. Click here for the main festival site, where you can find ticket info and schedules.