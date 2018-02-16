MSU invites community to birthday party with Ferris wheel

It's rare when the Cats and the Griz celebrate on the same day, but that's the plan this weekend when both the University of Montana and Montana State University mark their 125th anniversaries.

MSU was founded on Feb. 16, 1893, and was originally called the Agricultural College of the State of Montana before taking the name it has today. To show you can still have fun at the age of 125, MSU is hosting a big birthday party on Feb.16 for the entire community.

The Centennial Mall is set up with carnival booths, a ferris wheel, food and wagon rides. The nearby Hannon Ice Rink offers skating as long as temperatures stay below freezing.

Anyone can come to campus and ride the wheel from 7:30 to 10 PM, right after an opening ceremony and fireworks. On Saturday, don't miss human bowling on the ice rink or Champ's birthday part at 1 in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Saturday's events include ice skating on campus, live music, a special dinner and a concert from the "World Class Triumphant Trumpeting Triplets."

An MSU release says:

"On the 125th anniversary of Founders Day, (Feb 16, 1893) several signature events on the Bozeman campus will highlight the celebration. On February 16, 2018, the annual Award of Excellence dinner and ceremony will be hosted in the SUB to celebrate the top MSU seniors and their mentors. On February 17, 2018, the Bobcat Birthday Bash, an all-day event centered around the MSU Centennial Mall will feature ice skating, a Ferris wheel, music and food, and inspiring lectures. In addition, the Associated Students of MSU (ASMSU) will lead winter games for students, which will include an opening ceremony and club sports demos."

